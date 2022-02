LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A trio of Leo High School seniors made their college decisions official on Thursday.

Mason Sherron signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at Davidson University.

Cross country runner Eden Norris will stay close to home and attend Indiana Wesleyan University.

Finally, Caedmon Bontrager will also head to Indiana Wesleyan to suit up for the men’s basketball team.