FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo junior Brock Schott made himself at home in the DeKalb backfield on Friday night as the Lions defensive end racked up a nasty tackle for loss to help the Lions beat the Barons 43-14 to earn Leo a share of the NE8 title and bring home Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honors.

When you don't account for Brock Schott (@BrockSchott), it can make for a long night.@LeoLionFootball @NE8_Athletics pic.twitter.com/zEd7bMqVRe — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) October 14, 2023