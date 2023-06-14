LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – As high school football teams are gearing up for the Friday night lights, Leo’s Brock Schott is rising the ranks among the “Purple Pride.”

Listed at 6-foot-3-inches and 215, it’s easy to spot Schott towering over his teammates.

“He looks different than a normal high school athlete,” said Leo head coach Jason Doerffler.

After starting the year 1-2, Leo won seven of their last eight games to advance to the sectional title game. Schott played a huge role in Leo’s success by catching 34 passes for 468 yards and seven touchdowns. On the defensive line, Schott piled up 52.5 tackles, including 20.5 for loss and 12 sacks.

“I feel like I developed a lot, especially on defense,” said Schott. “I got a lot better, learned a lot more skills and made a lot more plays and got better as the season went along.”

Once the calendar flipped to 2023, Schott’s stock skyrocketed. The tight end earned his first Division I offer from Western Michigan.

“It was amazing,” Schott recalls. “I couldn’t believe it when it first happened, and I’ve been working on that for the longest time. When it happened, I was really excited and grateful.”

That first offer snowballed into more scholarship opportunities from power conference programs like Wisconsin, Iowa and Miami.

“It’s been really exciting reaching out and hearing all these coaches and schools and stuff,” Schott said. “Just keep building off of it and keep meeting more coaches, and see wherever it takes me.”

As of June, Schott has offers from over a dozen Division I schools, with that number likely to go up in the coming months.

“He’s got all the tools,” Doerffler said. “He gets it done in the classroom. Everything you would want in a football player he’s got.”

Schott is also proving to be a model student-athlete, with the Leo junior maintaining a 3.9 GPA.

“He obviously gets a lot of attention because of his skill and talent, but he is very down to earth, and he gets along with his teammates,” Doerffler said. “He’s very well-respected, and he’s developed into a great leader on and off the field.”

As for Schott’s recruitment, the junior is not rushing into a decision. He hopes to have a decision in mind by next summer. In the meantime, Schott is hoping to restore the Lions’ place atop the Northeast 8 conference while helping Leo win their first sectional title in over a decade.