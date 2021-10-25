Leo’s Sauder named Colts ‘Coach of the Week’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo High School head coach Jared Sauder not only took home a huge victory last Friday night against rival East Noble in sectional action, but also is bringing home the Colts “Coach of the Week” honor for week 10 of the prep football season.

Congratulations to Leo Head Coach Jared Sauder on being named our Coach of the Week for Week 10! pic.twitter.com/gmCBp9GUKF — Indianapolis Colts Youth Football (@ColtsYouthFB) October 25, 2021

Sauder and the Lions – ranked second in the 4A state poll – defeated 11th-ranked East Noble on a touchdown pass with under 10 seconds remaining on Friday in Kendallville.

Leo is set to host DeKalb on Friday at 7 p.m. in the second round of sectional play.