LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Leo volleyball standout Chloe Pierce put pen to paper on Thursday afternoon, signing to continue her athletic and academic career at Hillsdale College in Michigan.

Pierce was a first-team All-NE8 selection this past season. Leo finished 18-13 overall and 6-1 in NE8 play. The Lions finished second in conference behind Bellmont, who advanced to the 3A state title match.