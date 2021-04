FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - It's been a year of 'firsts' for the Leo boys basketball program, and the Lions are hoping to end it with their first-ever state title as Cary Cogdell's team is set to play Silver Creek in the 3A championship game this Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Leo (24-4) is ranked no. 9 in the 3A state poll while Silver Creek (24-4) is ranked second. Tip is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday.