Leo’s Livingston to West Virginia, Allen to Rutgers

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of big time players in the trenches for Leo High School are headed to the Big Ten and the Big 12 as D.J. Allen and Landen Livingston signed for college on Wednesday night.

Allen, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound pass rusher, signed with Rutgers. He was a 4A All-State selection by the IFCA. Allen picked the Scarlet Knights over offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Iowa State, and Vanderbilt among others.

Livingston, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound offensive lineman, signed with West Virginia. He was an IFCA Top 50 selection as one of the best 50 players in the state regardless of position. Livingston picked WVU over offers from Iowa, Arizona State, Indiana, Purdue, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Illinois, and Minnesota among others.