Tied at three in the top of the seventh Leo’s Ashley Miller laid down a bunt to score Alissa Davis from third to give the Lions the lead – and eventually the sectional title as 4A no. 7 Leo edged East Noble 4-3 at the Carroll sectional title game on Thursday night.

Leo advances to face the winner of the Homestead sectional – which will be determined tomorrow – at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in regional action.