Leo’s Landen Livingston landing three B1G offers in 72 hours

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Landen Livingston never would have expected he would receive offers from Michigan State, IU and Purdue in less than 72 hours.

Coming off his sophomore season, the Leo lineman landing three scholarships from Big Ten powerhouses. Unlike other elite prospects with resources around them, Livingston’s had to get creative with his workouts during the stay-at-home order.

Other than football, Livingston wants to leave a legacy at Leo for the type of person that he is and that behind the helmet and shoulder pads, there is a good person.

The only question now is, which college will be after Livingston next?