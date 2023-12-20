FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the most versatile players in northeast Indiana this past season is heading to the MAC, as Leo senior Kaden Hurst signed to play college football at Ohio University on Wednesday evening at Traction Athletic Performance, a training facility in Fort Wayne.

Hurst transferred from North Side to Leo for his senior year and helped the Lions advance to 4A semi-state. A receiver/defensive back/returner, the 6-foot, 180-pound Hurst is rated as a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports. The recruiting website also lists him as the 28th-best senior in the state of Indiana.

This fall Hurst tallied 52 receptions for 722 yards and 9 touchdowns. He added 16 carries for 206 yards and 6 rushing scores. Hurst had three kick-off returns for touchdowns, one punt return for a TD, and an interception returned for a score, giving him a total of 20 touchdowns his senior season.

Defensively, Hurst had 46 total tackles and 5 interceptions.