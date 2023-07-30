LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Before kicking off his final season of high school football at Leo, Kaden Hurst is keeping an eye on the future.

On Sunday, the 3-star recruit committed to Ohio University to continue his football career. Hurst also had offers from Kent State, Western Illinois, Toledo, Akron and Ball State.

Hurst began his high school career at North Side High School. In his junior season, Hurst caught 26 passes for 418 yards and five touchdowns.

Hurst and other student-athletes in the Hoosier state will begin official practices on Monday, while Leo kicks off the 2023 season on Friday, Aug. 18 at Kokomo.