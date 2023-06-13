CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) – Leo’s Justin Hicks is just four strokes off the lead after the first round of the IHSAA boys state golf finals down at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel heading into Wednesday’s final round.

Hicks shot a one-under-par 71 on Tuesday and is tied with two other golfers for fifth. Fairfield sophomore Brayden Miller sits alone in third place after carding a -3 (69). Guerin Catholic’s Jacob Modleski and Valparaiso’s Aidan Gutierrez are tied for first at -5.

As a team, Leo sits 12th out of 18 squads after carding a +30. Homestead is 15th at +37.