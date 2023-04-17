LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Four Leo High School seniors signed to continue their athletic careers in college on Monday afternoon as Dylan Heath (Indiana Tech/wrestling), Gray Hoeppner (Owens Community College/baseball), Haylee Schott (Saint Francis/softball), and Sydney Tackett (University of the South/softball) all signed letters of intent.
Leo’s Heath, Hoeppner, Schott, Tackett sign for college
by: Glenn Marini
