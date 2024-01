FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo High School senior volleyball standout Keila Garton made her college choice official on Wednesday night at Empowered Sports Club, signing to play at Huntington University.

Garton was second on Leo’s team with 149 kills this past season and racked up 658 kills for her prep career. Leo went 23-8 overall this past fall and 6-1 in NE8 play. She plays outside hitter and libero.