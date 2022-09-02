LEO-CEDARVILLE (WANE) – Leo head football coach Jason Doerffler joined WANE-TV at 6 p.m. to preview your Highlight Zone Game of the Week between the Lions and Norwell.

Leo has owned the head-to-head series in recent years, with Norwell’s last win over the Lions coming back in 2014. The winner of Friday’s game could go a long way in determining who comes away with the Northeast 8 conference title at the end of the season.

Tune in tonight at 11 p.m. for week three of the Highlight Zone, Fort Wayne’s number one and most watched sports show!