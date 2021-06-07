Leo’s DJ Allen commits to Rutgers University for football

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Leo Lions football stand-out Demetrious “DJ” Allen took to Twitter on Sunday night to announce his commitment to Rutgers University for football.

Allen chose the Scarlet Knights from 25 division 1 offers. Including offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan, Michigan State, Harvard, and even Yale.

Allen told WANE-TV the biggest difference between the offers was the attention Rutgers not only showed him but his entire family through this process.

The six foot-seven Junior announced his commitment on the way home from his official tour.