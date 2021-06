LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Leo High School senior Rylan Crawford announced his college choice on social media Wednesday, verbally committing to play football at Illinois State University.

Crawford is a 6-foot-3, 175-pound receiver/defensive back. Last fall he helped lead Leo to a 10-2 record and the Northeast Eight title.

A 1st Team All-NE8 selection at defensive back, Crawford tallied 23 tackles with 5 interceptions. Offensively, he racked up 19 receptions for 356 yards with 5 TDs.