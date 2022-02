FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo’s combination of Trey Hiteshew to Caedmon Bontrager caught East Noble off guard – but it didn’t get past the Twittersphere as WANE followers voted Bontrager’s alley-oop as the “Play of the Week” on Monday night.

Sorry for the delay, but Play of the Week voting is now open! @WayneHoops @Homestead_Bball @LeoBoysBball — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) February 1, 2022

Bontrager, who helped Leo go on to defeat East Noble last Thursday night, received over 60 percent of the vote in the online poll.