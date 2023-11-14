LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Five Leo High School seniors put pen to paper on Tuesday afternoon to continue their respective academic and athletic careers in college, with Rayne Bell (soccer/Manchester University), Tia Glass (cheerleading/Concordia University), Justin Hicks (golf/Purdue Fort Wayne), Jaydon Steidinger (cross country/IUPUI), and Maxwell Wiler (wrestling/Manchester) all signing letters of intent.