LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Five Leo High School seniors put pen to paper on Tuesday afternoon to continue their respective academic and athletic careers in college, with Rayne Bell (soccer/Manchester University), Tia Glass (cheerleading/Concordia University), Justin Hicks (golf/Purdue Fort Wayne), Jaydon Steidinger (cross country/IUPUI), and Maxwell Wiler (wrestling/Manchester) all signing letters of intent.
Leo’s Bell, Glass, Hicks, Steidinger, Wiler sign for college
by: Glenn Marini
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now