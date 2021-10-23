Leo’s Barbour to Miller for win takes home Peter Franklin Jewelers Gem of the Night

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo’s Jackson Barbour threw at beauty of a pass to Kaeden Miller for what ended up being the game-winning touchdown with just seconds left to play and bring home the Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” in week ten!
