Leo’s Barbour to Miller for win takes home Peter Franklin Jewelers Gem of the Night

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo’s Jackson Barbour threw at beauty of a pass to Kaeden Miller for what ended up being the game-winning touchdown with just seconds left to play and bring home the Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” in week ten!

