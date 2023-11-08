LEO, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of classmates at Leo High School will be classmates again at Purdue Fort Wayne as Mackenzie Arroyo and Samantha Christle both signed with the Mastodons on Wednesday evening.

Arroyo will play softball for the Dons. Last year on the mound she went 5-0 with an ERA of 0.85. For her prep career Arroyo is 15-3 with 217 strikeouts in 127 innings entering her senior season this spring.

Christle will play soccer at PFW. She helped lead the Lions to back-to-back appearances in the 2A state title game. In three seasons as Leo’s starting goalie she allowed just 26 goals along with tallying 187 saves.