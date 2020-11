FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Leo Lions beat the South Side Archers on the road tonight in the first game of either team’s season, 66-56.

Leo’s 11-point swing in the second quarter ended up being the difference in the game. Blake Davison led all scores tonight with 30 points going 11 of 14 from the field.

Next up, Leo will host Wayne on Wednesday and South Side will travel to North Side on Friday.