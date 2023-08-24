FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo improved to 4-2 on the early season, sweeping Bishop Luers in a 3-set match (25-14, 25-16, 25-19) on the road on Thursday.
Leo returns home to host Northrop on Tuesday, while Bishop Luers (2-7) hosts Woodlan on Monday.
by: Josh Ayen
Posted:
Updated:
