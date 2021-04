Six Indiana high school boys basketball coaches have been chosen as 2021 Bob King Coaches of the Year by their peers in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, it was announced Wednesday (March 31).

Chris Johnson of Homestead, Chad Johnston of South Bend Adams, Ryan Osborn of Carmel, Andy Weaver of Plainfield, Jeff Moore of Sullivan and Josh Thompson of Barr-Reeve have been selected as honorees for the 2020-21 season through voting that occurred from late January through early March, IBCA executive director Steve Witty said.