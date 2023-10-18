FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Defending city tournament champion Leo picked right up where it left off as the Lions bested Homestead 4-2 in the first FWAHA game of the 2023-24 season on Wednesday night at the SportONE Parkview Icehouse.

Leo took a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal from Alex Hendricks. Colten Calhoun and Samuel Schwartz both found the net in the second period as the Lions built a 3-0 lead heading into the final frame. After a Homestead goal Leo’s Tyson Finefrock would add to the Lions’ tally on the way to the 4-2 victory.