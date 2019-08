LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Just three days after falling to 3A no. 7 Bishop Dwenger in the West Noble Invitiational title match Leo got some revenge, besting the Saints 3-1 (25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20) on Tuesday night.

Brooke Smith, who recorded her 1,000th kill on Saturday, tallied 28 kills to pace a Leo team that is now 4-3 on the season.

Bishop Dwenger falls to 5-2 on the year.