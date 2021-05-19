Leo tops Bishop Dwenger in battle of highly-ranked 3A programs

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – In a battle of two of the best 3A teams in the state second-ranked Leo bested 3A no. 6 Bishop Dwenger on Wednesday night.

Leo improves to 24-2 overall while Dwenger, who recently clinched the SAC title, falls to 20-6 overall.

