LEO, Ind. (WANE) – At Leo High School, the Lions are ready for a return trip to Indianapolis as Mike Bitler’s team will play in the 2A state title game for the second season in a row this Friday night at IUPUI’s soccer stadium.

The Lions (15-2-3) will face Guerin Catholic (15-4-1) at 6 p.m. with the 1A state title match between Canterbury and Park Tudor to follow.

Leo is looking to learn from last year’s state title game appearance, as the Lions fell to Evansville Memorial 4-0 in the title match. Leo enters Friday’s game ranked fifth in the 2A state poll while Guerin Catholic is ranked third.

Leo is coming off a 1-0 win over 12th-ranked Mishawaka Marian at semi-state last Saturday in Chesterton, while Guerin Catholic defeated no. 8 Evansville Memorial 1-0 at the Evansville North semi-state.

Both teams have their share of state title game experience. The Lions return seven starters from last year’s team, while the Golden Eagles are in their third state title match in the last seven years.

Leo is led by senior forward Taylor Swygart with 17 goals and senior midfielder Ella Graves with 14 goals. Graves is tied with sophomore midfielder Maddie Schwalm for the team lead with 11 assists. Senior Sam Christle leads Leo with 11 shutouts in goal this season.