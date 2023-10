FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo boys tennis brought home the program’s third-ever regional title and first since 2016 as the Lions swept Westview 5-0 Wednesday at Carroll High School.

The Lions advance to the Homestead semi-state on Saturday at noon against no. 24 Noblesville.

Meanwhile, at the Peru regional it was eighth-ranked Homestead over Huntington North 5-0. The Spartans advance to the Homestead semi-state where they will face no. 18 Goshen at noon Saturday.