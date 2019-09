HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) - Bob Prescott's Kriegbaum Field debut was a smashing success as Huntington North earned a 56-0 nothing win. We go behind the scenes of the new coach's home debut in this week's Highlight Zone "2 Minute Drill!"

We'll mic up Norwell head coach Josh Gerber this coming Friday as the Knights debut their new turf and host Leo in the Highlight Zone "Game of the Week." Check it out next Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the Highlight Zone “2 Minute Drill.”