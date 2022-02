FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo, who finishes fourth out of four teams in the regular season standings, opened city playoff action with a stunner, taking down the top-seeded Fort Wayne Vipers 3-1 on Wednesday night.

The Vipers were presented with the Roy Chin Cup before the game in honor of winning the regular season title.

In the late game it was Homestead over Carroll by a score of 2-1.

The Spartans and Lions will now square off for the Memorial Cup title at 2 p.m. on Saturday.