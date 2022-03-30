FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 3-run inning was the difference-maker for Leo in a 3-0 road win over Homestead on Wednesday night.

Wednesday’s home opener was also the first game at the Spartans new softball stadium.

Ava Papenbrock got the Lions on the board with a home run towards left field in the top of the third inning. Another line drive single by Anna Woods would bring in two more runners for the final margin.

Leo’s next game is at Bishop Dwenger on Monday, while Homestead hosts Carroll on Tuesday.