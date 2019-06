This isn’t unusual to Leo – even if none of their players have ever played in a state title game before.

The Lions will face Center Grove for the Class 4A state crown on Saturday night at 7:30 P.M. at Purdue University. They won the state title in 2014 and lost in the state title game in 2015.

At semistate, Leo topped Penn and then Crown Point to advance to this point.

Leo is currently 25-1 on the year with their only loss coming to Bellmont.