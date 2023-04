LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Leo, ranked no. 4 in the state in 3A, improved to a perfect 10-0 on the season with a 15-5 win in five innings against Heritage on Thursday night.

Leah May homered for the Lions to pace the Leo offense. Joslynn Peters was 3-for-4 with 3 doubles, 2 RBI, and 3 runs scored while Haylee Schott was 4-for-4 with a double, 2 RBI, and 3 runs scored for Leo.

Heritage falls to 5-2 with the loss.