LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Eastside (18-1) is undefeated no more after being shut out, 5-0, by Leo (20-1) on Friday.

The Lions got the early jump on Eastside with three runs in the first two innings. Sydney Tackett, Carley Funk and Lillian Pierce came home to give Leo the early 3-0 lead.

Leo would go on to add two more runs in the sixth inning to make up the final margin.

Leo heads to Noblesville for a doubleheader on Saturday. Eastside is off until Monday when they host Bishop Luers.