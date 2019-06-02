Leo softball advances to state title, other softball & baseball scores

Leo is heading back to state.
The Lions beat Crown Point to move on to the state championship game, 11-1. They will take on Center Grove on Saturday at 7:30 P.M. at Purdue University.
SOFTBALL
CLASS 4A
Leo 2, Penn 1/9 Innings
Leo 11, Crown Point 1
CLASS 3A
Bishop Dwenger 4, Benton Central 8
CLASS A
Fremont 3, North Vermillion 2
Fremont, Pioneer PPD
BASEBALL
CLASS 4A
South Side 0, Hamilton Southeastern 14
Carroll 12, Logansport 4
Carroll 1, Hamilton Southeastern 6
CLASS 2A
Bluffton 8, LaVille 7
Wabash 0, Wapahani 6
Bluffton, Whiting PPD
CLASS A
Fremont 3, South Central 5