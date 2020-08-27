Leo set to host Mooresville on Friday in battle of 4A powers

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – When life hands you lemon you make lemonade, and that’s exactly what the Leo Lions did as coach Jared Sauder’s program is now scheduled to host Mooresville on 7 p.m. Friday night at Lions Field.

The Lions were informed earlier this week that their original opponent, Angola, will be inactive for the next two weeks after the Hornets played against a DeKalb team in week one that had a player test positive for COVID-19.

Friday’s match-up against Mooresville should be a good test for the Lions. Mooresville is ranked 4th in this week’s Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll. Leo comes in ranked 14th in 4A.

Mooresville is coming off a 55-14 win at Lebanon in week one. Leo beat Woodlan 50-0 in its opener.

The Leo-Mooresville game will be one of 15 games featured this Friday on the Highlight Zone, Fort Wayne’s most-watched sports show.