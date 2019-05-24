Leo's late bunt seals sectional title
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Tied at three in the top of the seventh Leo's Ashley Miller laid down a bunt to score Alissa Davis from third to give the Lions the lead - and eventually the sectional title as 4A no. 7 Leo edged East Noble 4-3 at the Carroll sectional title game on Thursday night.
Leo advances to face the winner of the Homestead sectional - which will be determined tomorrow - at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in regional action.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.