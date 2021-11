LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Leo boys’ basketball advanced to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 at home after the Lions edged South Side 60-55 on Saturday night.

Leading the way for Leo was DJ Allen, the senior ended the night with a 13 point and 13 rebound double-double. Speaking of impressive performances, South Side Junior Omarion Washington racked up a game-high 30 points.

Up next, Leo is at Wayne on Wednesday night and South Side hosts North Side on December 10th.