Leo looking to extend historic run with semi-state title on Saturday

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – After winning the program’s first regional championship last Saturday in New Castle the 3A no. 9 Leo boys basketball squad is looking to keep their historic run going as the Lions are set to face 3A no. 5 South Bend St. Joseph this Saturday at semi-state in Elkhart.

The Lions (23-4) and the Indians (21-4) are scheduled to play at 4 p.m. at Elkhart’s North Side Gym following the 2A semi-state game between Blackford and Blackhawk Christian at 1 p.m.

The Lions are coming off a 47-46 win over NorthWood last week in the regional championship game while St. Joseph topped Hammond 79-71 in overtime for a regional crown.

The Indians are led by 6-foot-7 J.R. Konieczny, as the Notre Dame signee is averaging 28.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Leo (23-4) vs. South Bend St. Joseph (21-4)