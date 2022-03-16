LEO, Ind. (WANE) – The Leo boys basketball team has been here before – in fact, just last year – and the Lions are looking for a similar result as Cary Cogdell’s squad goes for its second-straight 3A semi-state title this Saturday in Elkhart.

The Lions (21-5) are set to face Mishawaka Marian (23-3) at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Elkhart’s North Side Gym following the 2A semi-state game between Central Noble and Carroll (Flora) at 4 p.m.

Leo is ranked no. 8 in the latest 3A state poll while the Knights come in ranked second.

The Lions are coming off a 56-43 win over no. 3 NorthWood in the regional title game last Saturday in New Castle, while Mishawaka Marian bested Culver 39-38 for a regional crown.

Leo beat South Bend St. Joseph 61-59 at semi-state last year to advance to the 3A state title game where the Lions fell to Silver Creek by a score of 50-49.