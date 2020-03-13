Leo looking for first regional title

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – After clinching the program’s first sectional title in 18 years the Leo boys basketball team is looking to keep the ball rolling as the Lions head down to New Castle this Saturday for 3A regional action.

The Lions will face Delta at noon on Saturday in the second of two regional semifinals. Norwell and NorthWood will square off in the first game of the day at 10 a.m. The two semifinal winners will battle for the regional crown at 8 p.m.

Leo bested Concordia 51-47 last Saturday at Garrett High School for the sectional crown. The Lions are 19-7 overall while Delta comes in at 20-4.