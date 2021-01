LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Leo continued the Lions’ NE8 takeover with a win over Bellmont on Saturday, 47-43 to remain perfect in conference play.

Blake Davison led the way in scoring for Leo with 15-points. On Senior night Zack Troyer added 11-points.

Up next, Leo will continue conference action on Thursday at Dekalb and Bellmont will head to East Noble that same day.