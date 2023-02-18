FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time in club history, Leo earned a Memorial Cup trophy after shocking top-seed Carroll, 3-1, at SportONE Parkview Icehouse on Saturday. Leo’s Memorial Cup victory is also their first since 2014.

Colton Calhoun put Leo on the board with just over three minutes to go in the first period. Dylan Davis followed up Calhoun’s strike with a power play goal in the final moments of the first period.

Carroll cut the 2-0 deficit in half in the second period, thanks to a goal from Sam Krauhs. That was as close as Carroll would get the rest of the way.

Leo senior captain Aaron Amick dealt a dagger in the final period after scoring on a second chance opportunity. The Lions would hang on for the 3-1 win.

Following Saturday’s Memorial Cup, area teams now prepare for the upcoming state hockey tournament, which begins on Friday, Feb. 24.