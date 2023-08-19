FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Last November, Leo and Canterbury represented northeast Indiana in the IHSAA Girls Soccer State Finals. On Saturday, the state runners-up clashed with Leo pitching a 3-0 shutout over the Cavaliers.

All three of Leo’s goals came in the first half, with Alex Gates scoring the third goal in Saturday’s win. Meanwhile, Sam Christle was strong in net as she helped the Lions pitch a shutout.

Leo earns their first win of the season, improving to 1-0-2. The Lions host Norwell in a NE8 conference showdown on Wednesday. Canterbury (1-2) visits South Adams on Tuesday.