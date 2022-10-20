LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been almost a year to the day that Leo girls soccer saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion against Mishawaka Marian. Now the seventh ranked team in Class 2A has a chance to make amends this weekend in Chesterton.

For the second straight season, Leo will face Mishawaka Marian with a trip to the state finals on the line. Marian won last year’s semi-state matchup, 1-0, on a late goal.

That last-minute loss remains fresh on the minds of many Leo players who were on last year’s roster. Now that the team has earned another trip to semi-state, Leo is determined to finish the job this time around.

Kickoff between Leo and Marian is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Chesterton.