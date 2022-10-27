LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Leo girls soccer is headed to the state finals for the first time, as the Lions – ranked no. 7 in the latest 2A state poll – will face top-ranked Evansville Memorial Friday at 8:15 p.m. in Indianapolis at IUPUI’s Michael Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium.

Leo (18-4) is coming off a 1-0 win over third-ranked Mishawaka Marian at semistate, as Maddy Beck’s goal was the only tally of the match.

Evansville Memorial comes in sporting a 21-0-1 record following a 2-0 win over Bishop Chatard last week.

The Lions are coached by Michael Bitler.