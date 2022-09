FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After going scoreless in the first half, Class 2A No. 8 Leo erupted with three goals in the final period to knock off Snider, 3-0.

Early in the second half, Phoebe Deal served a pass into the box for Audrey Deal, who headed in Leo’s first goal of the match.

Leo (8-2) visits Bellmont next Monday, while Snider (5-3) visits Bishop Luers in a critical SAC match on Saturday.