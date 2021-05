NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – In what were close tight finishes for the overall team titles, the Leo girls and the East Noble boys came out on top Friday night at New Haven at the Northeast Eight Conference championship meet.

Leo, with 133 points, edged second place Huntington North (129 points) while Norwell came in third at 94.5.

The East Noble boys tallied 115 points to best second place Leo (112.5) with third place Bellmont (104) also reaching triple digits.