Leo girls, Concordia boys advance in prep soccer sectional action

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 10 Leo bested Garrett 6-0 in girls action while 2A no. 4 Concordia topped Rochester 9-0 in boys play as sectional soccer week continued all across northeast Indiana on Tuesday night.
BOYS SOCCER SECTIONALS
2A at Canterbury
Rochester 0 Concordia 9 (F)
Manchester 1 Culver Academy 3 (F)
2A at Norwell
Woodlan 0 Bellmont 6 (F)
Leo 2 Heritage 1 (F-SO)
2A at Yorktown
Delta 2 Jay County 1 (F)
Burris 4 Eastbrook 1 (F)
2A at Mississinewa
Maconaquah 1 Oak Hill 3 (F)
Peru 4 Eastern 0 (F)
GIRLS SOCCER SECTIONALS
3A at East Noble
Bishop Dwenger 2 Northrop 1 (F)
Snider 7 North Side 0 (F)
3A at Warsaw
Homestead 10 South Side 1 (F)
2A at West Noble
West Noble 5 Angola 4 (F-SO)
Wawasee 1 DeKalb 7 (F)
2A at Maconaquah
Western 3 Oak Hill 0 (F)
Mississinewa 4 Peru 0 (F)
2A at Concordia
Leo 6 Garrett 0 (F)
2A at Bellmont
Marion 3 New Haven 1 (F)
2A at Hamilton Heights
New Castle 0 Jay County 7 (F)
1A at Westview
Westview 2 Central Noble 0 (F)
Elkhart Christian Academy 2 Bethany Christian 1 (F)
1A at Blackhawk Christian
Woodlan 3 South Adams 0 (F)